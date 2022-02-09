As the animal kingdom in Minecraft continually gets bigger, you will likely wonder how to get more of the game’s newest mobs. With frogs leaping into the game, you will need to find a couple of these amphibians and give them an item to get them to multiply. Here is how to breed frogs and make tadpoles in Minecraft.

To find frogs in Minecraft, you will need to look in Swamp biomes (or spawn them in Creative Mode). When you find two, give them Seagrass to have them go into love mode. Seagrass is only the temporary food for them until later on when it will change. We will update this article after it changes.

The frogs will mate, and one will become pregnant and look for a water block that has nothing above it to lay eggs that hatch into tadpoles. While they are still eggs, don’t touch them. It won’t take long for them to hatch, but you can’t do anything with them while they are eggs. While tadpoles are swimming around in the water, use a bucket to pick them up and take them wherever you want them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind that tadpoles need to stay in the water to survive. If you place them on land, they will flop around like a fish and eventually die. Make a little pond for them to stay in until they mature into frogs. They will then be able to go onto land and potentially eat small slime if they get close enough to one. Tadpoles can change into one of three different frogs depending on what biome they grew into an adult in.