How to make sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and what they do

Spending time with your Pokémon is essential in any Pokémon game, allowing you to bond with them on your journey. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there’s a chance for you to share a sandwich with your Pokémon, giving them multiple benefits from battling, and these benefits will extend to players as well. Here’s what you need to know about how to make sandwiches and what they do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where do you make sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You will have the chance to make sandwiches while you hold a picnic. The picnic will be your camping feature from Pokémon Sword and Shield, where you take a break on your adventure to bring all the Pokémon on your team out and spend time with them. While holding a picnic, you can wash your Pokémon, play with them, find Pokémon eggs, and give them a sandwich to share with everyone. Of course, the sandwich you make will provide you with a different benefit.

What sandwiches do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

From what we’ve seen from the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the sandwiches provide a passive buff to you and your Pokémon. For your Pokémon, it has it so particular types will receive additional experience points from combat. This will likely vary in the kind of sandwich you make in the game. For trainers, catching specific Pokémon in the wild made it easier. For example, if you had a sandwich that gave you a boost to encountering Grass-types, it would be easier to locate these Pokémon in the wild.

A third benefit that was not as widely discussed in the trailer was breaking down how the sandwich gave a raid power benefit. This might have been a boost to specific Pokémon type attacks during a raid, but we’re unclear about this now as the trailer did not dive into too much detail.

For now, the sandwiches appear to be tied to eating at a picnic table. We’ll learn more when we get our hands on this mechanic when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release.