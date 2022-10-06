How do picnics work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Taking time away from battling and exploring with your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is always a good idea. It gives you a chance to spend time with your Pokémon and relax from the hard work of uncovering every aspect of the Paldea region. The picnic system will be the best way to relax with your Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how picnics work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What to do at picnics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The picnic will partially work like the camping system from Pokémon Sword and Shield. You can bring your Pokémon out while holding a picnic, and they get up to explore with each other. They can interact with your Pokémon, playing together and relaxing. There will also be a time for you to play with them by tossing a ball their way. If a Pokémon has become dirty while they are out exploring, you have the option to clean them while using a picnic table.

While your Pokémon are out playing, you can look inside the basket on the picnic table to see if a Pokémon has left an egg for you. If they have, you can take the egg with you, and eventually, it will hatch into the primary form of that Pokémon, similar to if you have left two Pokémon at a Daycare center in previous games. This is a significant change from requiring players to return to a specific city to drop off Pokémon and return after they’ve created an egg.

Finally, the significant activity you can do while holding a picnic is to eat with your Pokémon. You can make sandwiches with them, and if you use a proper recipe, it can be easier to catch specific Pokémon out in the wild. There’s also a chance you can increase a particular Pokémon type to receive experience points after eating the sandwich, making it easier for Pokémon to level up and potentially evolve.