How To Make The Oven In LotR: Return To Moria

The mines are filled with treacherous dangers in LotR: Return to Moria, and only the most skilled Dwarves will see their descent into the mountain successful. To do this, building an oven is a critical step, providing meals needed to heal and receive buffs.

LotR: Return to Moria is no easy survival game, as we’ve learned through countless unfortunate deaths. Taking up the role of a Dwarf set on reclaiming the mines, players will face many challenging dangers. To help navigate these pitfalls, you can craft useful items and workstations, including an oven to cook food.

How to Unlock & Build the Oven in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot via Gamepur

The oven is a cooking station, like the hearth, that can be built for food crafting in LotR: Return to Moria. To unlock the oven, players will need to craft a Steel Pickaxe and enter the blocked area in the Elven Quarter that leads to the Mines of Moria. However, just unlocking it won’t be enough, as we discovered there is quite a list of items to collect in order to craft it.

To craft the oven in Return to Moria, you will need to build the oven with the following items:

3x Copper Ingot

5X Coal

20X Stone

25x Wood Scraps

With the oven built, recipes for healing items such as Lembas bread and Beorn’s Honey-Cakes will unlock as more ingredients are collected and farmed. These items are particularly useful, as they can be carried with the player instead of trapped at the Meal Table. Opening the oven menu will allow players to seethe ingredients needed for each recipe.

With dozens of wolves constantly at your heels, having access to the oven’s delightful, healing treats is a huge relief while playing LotR: Return to Moria. We will likely be gobbling more than our fair share as we dive down deep into the secrets beyond the Elven Quarter.