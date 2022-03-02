How to make the Stormheim Shore castle appear in Infernax

Infernax is full of small puzzles that players need to solve if they want to complete the NES Castlevania-like. One of these is the Stormheim Shore castle, which you’ll need to find to finish the game’s main story. However, the castle won’t appear unless you do a specific action at a specific place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you’ll need to do to unlock this castle is pick up the Thunderstorm spell. It’s found in the Valeshire Keep dungeon, which is the first dungeon you stumble across. With that in hand, head to the Stormheim Shore and go as far east as you possibly can. There, you’ll find the shore of a body of water with seemingly nothing in it. If you use the Thunderstorm spell here, the Stormheim Shore castle will rise from the depths, giving you a brand new castle to explore.

It’s important to note that the spell will only work at nighttime. If you come to this location during the day, you can use the Time Warp spell that’s available to purchase back in Arkos to turn the world to nighttime. However, this also means you’ll need six pips of Mana on your character, which might be too much for some players depending on how they’re spending their XP. Either way, you’ll eventually get this castle opened with enough persistence.