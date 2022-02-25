How to get the Thunderstorm spell in Infernax

Infernax gives players several tools to slay the world’s many demons. Among these are different spells that do all kinds of things, including one that lets you call down a lightning storm to deal damage to every enemy on the screen. Thunderstorm is one of the earliest spells you can pick up but is entirely missable if you don’t know where to look. Here’s what to do to get it into your hands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Thunderstorm spell is found in the Valeshire Keep dungeon. If you’re looking at the map above, it’s the blue dot just below Darsov. To get here, you just need to head west of Darsov, drop down once you hit a dead end, and then work your way east until you find the dungeon. Once inside, you’ll need to deal with several different kinds of enemies and traps. At one point, you’ll find yourself at something of a crossroads. You’ll want to take the western path to pick up a key that will let you progress down the east path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, you’ll come across the door in the screenshot above. If you don’t have the key we mentioned, this door will stay closed. But since you’ve followed our advice, you’ll want to use the platforms above you to go up and then move east. After a few more skeleton warriors, you’ll come across a room with a large chest in the center. Inside is the Thunderstorm spell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned above, Thunderstorm attacks every enemy on the screen. It does cost a hefty 4 mana, so use it wisely. We definitely recommend using it on the dungeon’s boss as it instantly takes off two blips of its health.