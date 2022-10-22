How to make Tree in Little Alchemy 2

With an easy step-by-step method.

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the best games you can play. You need to be creative and use your brain to advance in the game by creating many things. In the start, you only have four basic elements; Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. You have to mix those to create various things. That said, sometimes it’s difficult to create more advanced things, and Tree is one of those. Here is how to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2.

Best way to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

There are four combinations to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2. All of them are mediocre in terms of difficulty, but there is one that is easier and creates other useful items in the process, so we will stick with that one. To make a Tree with this method, you must take Big and mix it with Plant. Here is the detailed step-by-step tutorial to make a Tree from the starting four elements.

  1. Water + Water = Puddle
  2. Puddle + Puddle = Pond
  3. Pond + Pond = Lake
  4. Lake + Lake = Sea
  5. Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup
  6. Fire + Fire = Energy
  7. Primordial Soup + Energy = Life
  8. Life + Fire = Pheonix
  9. Pheonix + Pheonix = Egg
  10. Fire + Earth = Lava
  11. Air + Lava = Stone
  12. Stone + Stone = Wall
  13. Wall + Wall = House
  14. Stone + Fire = Metal
  15. Metal + Earth = Plow
  16. Plow + Earth = Field
  17. Field + House = Barn
  18. Barn + Egg = Chicken
  19. Chicken + Egg = Philosophy
  20. Earth + Earth = Land
  21. Land + Land = Continent
  22. Continent + Continent = Planet
  23. Planet + Philosophy = Big
  24. Air + Planet = Atmosphere
  25. Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
  26. Cloud + Water = Rain
  27. Earth + Life = Soil
  28. Rain + Soil = Plant
  29. Plant + Big = Tree

All possible ways to make a Tree

Other than this method, there are three more. Those methods require more steps and are a bit more grinding. However, if you have the items for the other methods and can create a Tree faster with those, feel free to go with them. Here are all the possible ways to make Tree in Little Alchemy 2.

  • Big + Plant = Tree
  • Wood+ Plant = Tree
  • Plant + Time = Tree
  • Nest + Container = Tree

