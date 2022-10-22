How to make Tree in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the best games you can play. You need to be creative and use your brain to advance in the game by creating many things. In the start, you only have four basic elements; Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. You have to mix those to create various things. That said, sometimes it’s difficult to create more advanced things, and Tree is one of those. Here is how to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2.

Best way to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four combinations to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2. All of them are mediocre in terms of difficulty, but there is one that is easier and creates other useful items in the process, so we will stick with that one. To make a Tree with this method, you must take Big and mix it with Plant. Here is the detailed step-by-step tutorial to make a Tree from the starting four elements.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Primordial Soup + Energy = Life Life + Fire = Pheonix Pheonix + Pheonix = Egg Fire + Earth = Lava Air + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Wall Wall + Wall = House Stone + Fire = Metal Metal + Earth = Plow Plow + Earth = Field Field + House = Barn Barn + Egg = Chicken Chicken + Egg = Philosophy Earth + Earth = Land Land + Land = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Planet + Philosophy = Big Air + Planet = Atmosphere Atmosphere + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Earth + Life = Soil Rain + Soil = Plant Plant + Big = Tree

Related: How to make Small in Little Alchemy 2

All possible ways to make a Tree

Other than this method, there are three more. Those methods require more steps and are a bit more grinding. However, if you have the items for the other methods and can create a Tree faster with those, feel free to go with them. Here are all the possible ways to make Tree in Little Alchemy 2.