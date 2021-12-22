How to max out your Style level as a Warrior in a match in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

There are various Styles for you to use and level up in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. They act as the game’s class system, with each one providing you with a different set of powers and melee weapons. You can level up your Style within a match, making you stronger, which often plays into other parts of the game. For example, if you max out your Style, you can complete challenges or unlock new Titles. This guide offers some tips to max out your Style as a Warrior in a match to help you reach your full potential.

Kill monsters

One of the easiest ways to level up your Style is to kill monsters. The more you kill, the more experience you’ll gain, and the easier it will be to push up your Style level. It doesn’t matter what monsters you kill. Just try to kill everything you come across.

Kill other players

As you’d expect, killing enemy Candidates also provides a glut of experience, therefore increasing your Style level in a match. The more you kill, the more experience you’ll gain, and the higher your level will get. However, it’s tougher to kill enemy players, so we’d recommend sticking to monsters to start with.

Survive

You’ll gain experience for your Style level simply by surviving in a match. Each Phase awards every living player with some experience, which will push your Style level up even if you’ve done nothing else to gain experience. Survival is the best way to increase your Style level passively and can be the thing that tips you over the edge to max it out.

Complete Special Orders

Finally, completing Special Orders or Training Orders throughout a match award bonus experience. This goes towards pushing up your Style level and can be a great way to reach max level without having to kill too many monsters or enemy players.