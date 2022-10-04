How to mute other players in Overwatch 2

While Overwatch 2 is a game that will give you the best experience by communicating with your teammates, sometimes you have to cut off contact with unruly players. It doesn’t matter how much you enjoy the game; sooner or later, you will encounter a teammate that is trying to bring everyone down. In those cases, you should remove their ability to do so. Here is how to mute players in Overwatch 2.

How to mute people in Overwatch 2

There are various ways to cut-off people from contacting you in Overwatch 2. If all you are looking to do is mute them, open your Social menu, and you will see a list of all players both on your team and the enemy team. To silence them on your end, just click the speaker icon next to their name. Click the chat box icon to stop seeing them in the text chat as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If simply muting them isn’t enough, there are other ways to handle the situation. You can click their name tag and block them. While you can still potentially be matched with them in games, they will have no way to contact you. No internet gaming community is perfect, so there will likely be multiple times you have to do this.

If all you need is a break from everyone talking in voice chat, you can swap out of the voice channel to another one. Whatever you do, don’t engage in a conversation with someone that leads you to breaking the community policies with Blizzard. Because the game records your previous conversations, it is much easier for Blizzard to find and suspend you if someone reports you. If another player is being abusive, report them and mute them to stop that behavior. If they get punished, you will be notified by the game.