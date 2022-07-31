How to open locked supply drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Throughout your journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll come across several supply drops that, when opened, will yield rare items, food ingredients, and Nopon coins. Unfortunately, you won’t start getting supply drops immediately, and there is a requirement you need to meet to be able to open the locked supply drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. If you are new to the game and cannot open the supply drops, refer to the guide below.

How to unlock a supply drop in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open a supply drop, you need to defeat all the enemies in its vicinity. If you try to open the drop without defeating the enemies, you’ll get a message indicating you need to eliminate all nearby enemies. Occasionally, you’ll come across aerial enemies that will be hard to spot from afar, giving you the impression that no enemy is near the drop. Hence, always make sure you properly inspect the area where the supply drop is spotted.

Once you find a supply drop and eliminate all nearby enemies, simply go near it and press A on the controller to interact with it. This will open the supply drop, and you’ll get all the potential rewards inside it.

It’s worth noting that the supply drops will only become available in the game after you beat Ethel’s Hero Quest “No Want of Courage“ in Chapter 3. Once available, they’ll drop in random spots on the map. When it finally lands on a surface, there will be a huge trail of red smoke around it, which will help you spot the drop.