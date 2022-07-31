How long does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 take to beat? Full game length

The much anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is out, and like the previous titles in the series, it packs a lot of content that will put you on an epic journey. There are several locations to explore, secrets to unravel, and monsters to slay. The sheer amount of content might give a wrong impression leading players to believe that game is likely to have a big completion time. If you are wondering about the same and want to find out how long Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes to beat, refer to the article below.

How long does it take to finish Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Although the game’s total content might seem overwhelming at first glance, it isn’t that big, especially if you rush through the storyline. At a minimum, it should take around 60 hours to complete the game’s main storyline. That said, most players wouldn’t speed run, and it should take them approximately 65 to 80 hours to finish the game. Ultimately, it boils down to your gameplay style and the pace you opt for that will determine the game’s total completion time. Don’t be surprised if it takes 100+ hours to complete the game, especially when you finish every side quest and go through the dialogues carefully.

For anyone that has played previous installments of the game, it’s worth noting that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has fewer chapters. However, the total time to finish the game is nearbout the same as the first two installments, and you should expect proper Xenoblade treatment from the third part.