How to open Moolah Gates in Oddworld: Soulstorm

The industrial owners in Oddworld: Soulstorm are called the Glukkons. These intimidating bosses are proven penny pushers with an evil agenda. Their employees are enslaved Mudokens, the security division is Sligs outfitted with all kinds of weaponry, and we don’t think OSHA is inspecting their workplaces anytime soon. That “questionable” management continues with the use of Moolah Gates. Here is what you need to know about them.

Moolah Gates are doorways that you need to pay Moolah to open. Moolah can be gathered from lockers once you reach the level Phat Station. You will know you can search the locker if the door is closed. Single tap the Square button to scavenge and Abe will leave the door open afterward. You can also get Moolah from pickpocketing Sligs or recycling empty bottles. Like your other inventory items in the game, Moolah will reset on each level.

You will know how much Moolah you need for each gate by the number nearby. If you do not have enough Moolah on you, you will need to backtrack in the level and do some scavenging. If you have enough, interact with the button, and the gateway will open. Be sure to be on the lookout for any unopened locker doors if you need to go back. The hit detection on interacting with them can be a little iffy, but you can line your pockets for the Moolah Gates and in-game shop by doing a thorough search.