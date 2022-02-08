How to open your in-game mail in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is a highly anticipated MMO, and like any good MMO, the inbox is an important part of the experience. There’s tons of mail that will come your way throughout your experience, and the menu can be confusing to navigate. This is how you open your in-game mail in Lost Ark.

If you don’t want to navigate through the menus, the Lost Ark towns will have some mail carriers. You can talk to them as a first method if you don’t want to navigate through the menus. This is a little cumbersome, however.

But the most common way is to open your in-game mail through the game’s HUD. On the top of your screen, you should see a “mail” icon. It’s located in-between a bell and storage icon. If you have any in-game mail, you can click your inbox and check it that way. Otherwise, you won’t be able to click it.

It’s worth noting that gifts and inventory, such as the Founder’s Pack, won’t be located in your inbox. The Founder’s Pack will be located in your Product Inventory, which is located right next to the mail icon. You can also grab some daily log-ins to the left of the Product Inventory icon.