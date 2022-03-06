How to pass the A-9 Hairpins license test in Gran Turismo 7

In Gran Turismo 7, it’s pretty easy to earn Credits, complete Menu Books, and increase your Collector Level. But, as in every Gran Turismo game, there is one major obstacle to progress in GT7: license tests. The National B license is pretty straightforward, and the first eight tests of the National A license are fairly easy too. But then along comes test A-9 where, perhaps ironically, the layout of the road looks a lot like the difficulty spike you just hit. But help for you and your Honda NSX Type R ‘92 is at hand. It’s really tough to get a Gold on this test, but we were hitting solid Silvers pretty consistently, and all you need to progress is a Bronze pass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you attempt the A-9 license test, we recommend turning off Active Stability Management (ASM) and Countersteering Assistance in Assist Settings, as these can make it harder to turn tightly.

Related: How to play online multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

The in-game tips emphasize the importance of exiting the hairpin correctly, but we’d argue that the key point here is actually how you take the right-hander before the hairpin. The in-game Demonstration eases off a lot for this bend, but we found it more effective to ease off just a little as we entered the bend, then accelerate fully (but very briefly) through it. The important thing is to cross the apex of this right-hander in as straight a line as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brake hard just as you pass the end of the red and white curb. If you do this too early, the car’s weight will shift to the left, making it harder to take the hairpin. If you do it too late, you won’t be able to lose enough speed to take the hairpin smoothly. You want to be accelerating very lightly as you cross the apex of the hairpin, gradually increasing your acceleration to full as you exit. If you find yourself taking the hairpin too wide, a quick tap of the handbrake (Circle on a controller) will help to tighten your turn. But anything longer than a quick tap will make you spin out, so use it delicately.