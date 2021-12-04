How to pay your troop’s wages in Wartales

Unfortunately, you don’t get to play for free in Wartales. Each companion that becomes a part of your troop will eventually be looking to get paid and they won’t stick around if you skimp out on it. After all, you wouldn’t be happy if your employer didn’t pay you. Here is how you pay your troop’s wages in Wartales.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can pay anybody, you first need to get some money. That’s easier said than done. You will start off with some cash depending on how you start the game, but that will be spent pretty quickly on items and gear. To get money, you will want to visit towns or shops along the road like farms. Sell items that you pick up during battle. Grabbing an enemy’s weapon that you can’t use can get you a lot of money.

You will know when you need to pay your troop because a notification will appear. You will also see the money you owe them in the upper right-hand corner of the screen under the amount of money you have. Make camp by selecting the tent icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Once you have your camp set up, select the fire in the center. A menu will pop up that gives you the option to feed your troops, rest, and pay them. Select pay and the money will automatically be taken out of your total.