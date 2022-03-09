How to perform a submission hold in WWE 2K22

Pinning in WWE 2K22 is one way to win in the game, but you can also make your opponent tap out as well with a tough submission hold. Here’s how to perform one in the game and when to use it.

Winning by submission is sometimes required in WWE 2K22, especially in the MyRise and Showcase modes. To perform a normal submission, hold the R2 button (RT on Xbox) and the circle button (B) while your foe is on the ground. You’ll then be in a mini-game that has you tapping buttons as fast as you can. The prompt will constantly change so be aware of that when hitting as fast as you can.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is best to use a submission hold later on in the match. If you do it at the beginning of the match, the opponent will escape easily. Instead, deal some damage and wait for their meter to go red in the last quarter of their health; you can also wait until they’re staggered. From there, initiate the submission hold and the opponent will likely tap out if you tap the buttons quick enough.

Sometimes, however, it may just be easier to go for the pin by simply inputting the analog stick down. WWE 2K22 does make submission holds imperative, on the other hand, so it’s best to practice how to use a submission hold and when to use it.