How to pin a wrestler in WWE 2K22

In order to win most matches in WWE 2K22, users will need to either win by a submission, or by pinning the opposing wrestlers and/or wrestlers. For those who might be new to WWE 2K games, pinning the opposing player isn’t hard, provided that the other wrestlers or wrestlers are down. So, what do you need to know? Let’s take a look at the controls.

Before attempting a pin, make sure that wrestler is not just down on the mat. Do as much damage to the opposition as possible, either through light and heavy strikes, combos, Signatures, and of course, Finishers.

To execute a pin in WWE 2K22, get near the wrestler that is down on the mat. Then, pull down on the right analog stick to do the pin.

We should note that there is an alternative way of pinning a wrestler, and that’s the dirty pin. Dirty pins are traditionally reserved for heel wrestlers, and typically involve the wrestler putting the two feet on the ropes for leverage. This means that only a handful of usable wrestlers in WWE 2K22 actually have this option.

When attempting a pin, and if the downed opponent is near the ropes. press RT/R2 and hold the right analog stick down.