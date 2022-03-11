How to pick up the opponent in WWE 2K22

Developer Visual Concept’s latest entry in the WWE2K franchise has been released to a positive reception. Visual Concepts took over the development of the WWE 2K titles recently, and 2K22 marks their biggest improvements yet. Every aspect from graphics, online play, and mode selection has been overhauled.

The controls were changed as well. Like their NBA 2K franchise, the controls are daunting for new players. Each button on the controller performs several functions, and those functions change based on wrestler position and situation. The in-game tutorial overlooks the very basics. Here is how to perform one of the essential mechanics of a wrestling game, picking up your opponent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What is the control to pick up the opponent in WWE 2K22?

As you can see from the screenshot above, the controls are numerous, and they are not well explained in-game. The key function to take note of is the right analog stick. When you knock an opponent down, flick the right analog stick up to pick up your opponent. Flicking the right analog stick to the right or left will place the opponent in a sitting position or flip them on the ground.

This control applies to various other situations, such as table matches or wrestling outside the squared circle.