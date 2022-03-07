How to put an opponent on a table in WWE 2K22

Table matches in WWE 2K22 can be quite a pain. It can tough to get an opponent through a table, especially if one doesn’t know the controls on how to get the other fighter onto it. If you need help with this, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go over the steps that you’ll need to follow, and the control for how to get the other player laid out on the table.

To drape an opponent on a table, first make sure that there is an available table, and that it is already set up. From here, bring the opposing wrestler to the table. This can be done either by dragging that wrestler towards the table, or via an Irish Whip. Be careful about the latter option, however. If the Irish Whip is done too close to the table, it won’t work.

The goal here is to have the opposing wrestler leaning on the table. Once that is done, push up on the right analog stick to have your wrestler put the opponent on the table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you will need to do. Follow those steps, and you’ll be one step closer towards winning a table match in WWE 2K22.