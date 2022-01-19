How to ping enemies in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction has several layers of mechanics that you’ll become familiar with as you play through more missions. Many of thee are based on teamwork, such as the ping feature. You can ping a location to tell teammates to move to it, indicate where there’s a useful item, or show an enemy’s position. However, the game doesn’t explain how to do this, so we put together this guide for pinging enemies, locations, and everything else.

Target the enemy and hit the ping button

Screenshot by Gamepur

To ping anything, you must first find it and settle your reticule over it, whether that’s a weapon or the recon drone’s camera. The ping button is the top button on the D-pad on PlayStation, and it’s likely similar on Xbox controllers, though you can change it to be whatever you want on a PC. Then, once your target is in view, hit that button, and it will ping them.

Using this ping, you can complete many of the Studies that pop up throughout the game for pinging nests, useful items for Operators, and unaware enemy types like the Bloater. Of course, you’ll have to use your knowledge of the game to work some of these objectives out, like how to ensure an enemy is unaware or target nests in specific locations.

If you ping enemies using your recon drone, you get bonus experience points at the end of a mission for killing them. Scanned and pinged enemies always count for additional experience, helping you push your Operator and overall progression level higher.