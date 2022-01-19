how-to-kill-enemies-with-breacher-explosions-in-rainbow-six-extraction

There are many different types of Archaeans in Rainbow Six Extraction. From the Grunts that slash away at you if they get close enough, and the Spikers that fire at you from afar, to the Rooter that can pin you in place while other enemies close in. Breachers are a unique enemy type with a large explosive sac on their back that can damage Operators and enemies alike. This guide explains how to kill enemies with Breacher explosions.

Make a trap or draw enemies together

Screenshot by Gamepur

Breachers explode when you shoot their backs. This is their weak point, so you’ll kill them in one shot. However, you can also shoot a Breacher in the head to kill them without causing their sac to explode. To kill enemies with Breacher explosions, you need to cause a Breacher to explode near other enemies. There are two ways of doing this.

First, you can wait until a Breacher is close to another enemy or group of them and then shoot its back. This will cause the Breacher to explode and should kill the enemies around it as well, providing they’re close enough at the time. Alternatively, you can kill the Breacher with a headshot and wait for other enemies to pass by its corpse. If you shoot the sac on the corpse, this will cause the same explosion, damaging and killing any enemies too close to it.