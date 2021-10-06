How to ping in Battlefield 2042

Identifying the enemy’s location is critical to helping out your allies in Battlefield 2042. A quick ping good way to make sure you keep everyone aware of where the enemy is going, or you can use it to identify a weak target that everyone should start focusing on. Even if you don’t use voice chat, a ping is a universal sign for your teammates to pay attention.

It’s the ‘ Q ‘ key when you want to send out a ping in Battlefield 2042 for mouse and keyboard. When you’re using a controller, it’s the RB button. You’ll ping at any location you’re presently aiming at, and your character will make a remark based on the operator you picked to play. A system message will also appear on the screen sharing what player in your party shared the ping. =

The type of ping you send will depend on what you’re pointing at when you share it. For example, if you’re aiming at an enemy soldier, a small icon will appear above their head for a brief time. The same goes for a vehicle. If it’s merely at a location, the ping marker will remain to hover over a site for a few seconds before disappearing.

Voice communication is a step above sending out a ping, but it never hurts to have a visual notification in-game.