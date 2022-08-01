Map markers can be beneficial for you to use in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 because of the map size. You will spend a reasonable amount of time working your way through the game, trying to explore the many unique locations. A good way to help you explore some uncharted regions is by placing a map marker down and not having to constantly bring up your map to see if you’re going the correct way. Here’s what you need to know about how to place map markers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How map markers work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You can actively place down a map marker when looking at the map. Then, you can quickly bring it up by going to the main menu and selecting the “Map” option. Alternatively, you can always hit the + icon on your Nintendo Switch while exploring a region, so long as you have a quest objective up. This will bring you directly where you need to go for the quest objective. However, the main menu route is the way to go if you’re wandering around without a mission.

On the map screen, click the Y button while hovering over any location on the map, and you place down a map marker.

You can exit the map screen and return to the game when the map marker is placed down. You should now see it as an icon on your mini-map on the upper right of your user interface. Unfortunately, you will not have a direct way point or directional pathway like you do the quests in Xenoblade Chronicles, but it should give you a good idea of where you need to go using your mini-map and compass. When you’re finished with the map icon, return to the map menu and remove it using the Y button, or place another down at a different location to explore elsewhere.