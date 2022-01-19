How to play as Vigil in Rainbow Six Extraction — Skills and abilities

Vigil is a silent operator in Rainbow Six Extraction. He prefers to sneak in between enemies, pick them off while they’re distracted with other things, or go ahead of the team to assist in clearing the way. If you use him correctly, the Archæans will never know he’s there until it’s too late. This guide will detail how to play as Vigil in Rainbow Six Exaction and all of his skills and abilities.

Best weapons on Vigil

Screenshot by Gamepur

When initially using Vigil, you’ll be using a K1A submachine with a suppressor, which we highly recommend using at all times. Vigil relies on a suppressor to remain undetected and utilizes it to make short work of enemies or nests that cross your path. Eventually, you’ll gain access to the BOSG.12.2 shotgun and the Mk 14 EBR battle rifle. All of these weapons come equipped with a suppressor, meaning you can swap between them depending on what your teammates need from you, giving Vigil plenty of flexibility.

He has an SMG-12 and a C75 automatic pistol for his secondary weapons. While the automatic pistol has a suppressor, the SMG-12 does not.

Best way to use Vigil’s ERC-8 Disruptor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vigil’s ability is called the ERC-8 Disruptor. When it activates, he’ll become undetected for a short amount of time, allowing him to bypass any Archæons blocking his path quickly. You’ll want to use this to lose line of sight on Archæans and then slip away. Alternatively, before being discovered, you can use it to weave through a small group of enemies to find an ideal flanking position, giving you plenty of time to lay down suppressing fire for your allies before they enter and assist you in clearing the area. Use the Disruptor as much as possible to gain a position advantage against your foes.

It’s important to note the Disruptor does not make you invisible or give you a cloak. It only makes it harder for Archæans to detect you. You cannot use it while sprinting, and it will shut down if you start sprinting while it’s working.

Best way to play as Vigil

Because of Vigil’s variety of weapons, we recommend becoming a flexible team member. You can use the Mk 14 to remain a long-range fighter or grab the BOSG.12.2 coupled with the Disruptor to sneak ahead and clear the area, laying down some heavy firepower. It all comes down to what your team needs in that situation and what weapons you prefer using.

All of Vigil’s primary weapons come with suppressors, giving you plenty of ways to take out a single target without alerting the horde silently. The more you can eliminate to clear the way for an objective, the faster you and your teammates can move on to the next area.