How to play co-op in Young Souls

In Young Souls, you play the tough, young duo of Jenn and Tristan, twins who are without a family. Eventually, they’re taken in by a kind-hearted scientist named Professor. The twins’ lives, for the most part, are uneventful. That is until they search more into their home and find a portal that takes them to a strange world that poses a threat to all of Earth. It’s up to Jenn and Tristan to stop the evil forces and save the world. This game can either be enjoyed by yourself or share the fun-filled experience the game has to offer with a friend.

For those looking to play the game with a friend or loved one, you’ll have to do so from the comfort of your own couch as the game only has shared-screen local co-op. To play co-op in the game, you’ll first need to start up the game. Then, go to the game’s controls. Here, you and your friend will be able to pick who will play Jenn and who will play Tristan. On this screen, you’ll also be able to customize the controls to your personal preferences. Once that’s done, you can start a new game and select your difficulty.