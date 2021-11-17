How to play Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier on PC

If you are one of the many players enjoying Square Enix’s mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (or trying to, anyway), you may be wondering if the game will be coming to other platforms. The First Soldier is a third-person competitive shooter, and its gameplay is pretty hectic; as such, playing on a smaller screen and with touch controls can really limit your ability to enjoy the action. While there is no word from Square Enix on whether Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will eventually be ported on other platforms, there is already a way to play it on PC.

Like other massive mobile battle royale titles such as PUBG and Fortnite, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is supported through the legit third-party BlueStacks mobile emulator for PC. Note that PC players and mobile players share the same servers, which isn’t necessarily good news for the latter.

Naturally, performance is not optimal when playing Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier through this method, as issues like stuttering and server latency get compounded in the emulation process. If The First Soldier proves to be successful, it would be no surprise to see a version or a sequel of the game released on PC and console in the future, remedying these issues. In the meantime, emulation is your best bet if your want to play Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier on PC.