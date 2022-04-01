How to play MLB The Show 22 with friends

Baseball is a game that is a lot better played with friends. People you know that also enjoy the sport can make the experience much better than either on your own or with random people. MLB The Show 22 offers quite a few game modes that allow you to play America’s pastime with your friends online. Here is how to do it.

Exhibition

If you want to play just a normal baseball game with currently updated rosters, start by clicking your profile icon on the main menu in the top left corner of the screen. This will take you to your created ballplayer—tab over to My Profile and select Friends. Friends on your console that have The Show will immediately appear on your friend list, but if you want to play with someone on another platform, tab over to Requests and input their MLB The Show name fully.

When you find who you want to play with, select them from your friend list and press Invite to Exhibition Game. You will then be able to set up options for the game and wait for them to join. If you receive an invite, check your console’s notifications to accept it. As of this writing, we have not found an in-game location where the invites are stored.

Diamond Dynasty

To play Diamond Dynasty with a friend, open up the Diamond Dynasty menu and tab over to Play and select Online Modes. Choose Play vs. Friends, and your friend list will be brought up. This is not a rated mode, so you will not receive rewards for playing people you know.

Home Run Derby

To play a Home Run Derby with friends, select the game mode and then Play Online. You will be taken to a screen to choose the slugger you want to play as and then vote on the stadium you want to hit in. Choose Play With Friends, and if they have set up a lobby, their name will appear here. If you’re going to host a lobby, press Create Lobby and wait for them to join you. There is no way to invite them to your lobby directly.

Online Co-op

Finally, to play Online Co-op with a friend, select the game mode and either 2v2 or 3v3. The next screen you are on will have a plus symbol and a magnifying glass. The latter is for finding random people to join your team, so select the plus, and your friend list will be brought up.