How to play The Daemon Prince in Total War: Warhammer 3 – All quests, abilities, unique units, and more

The Daemon Prince is responsible for the entirety of the events that unfold in the Realm of Chaos campaign of Total War: Warhammer 3. A former prince of Kislev that was corrupted by the forces of Chaos, the Daemon Prince deals a mortal blow to Ursun, which locks Kislev into an eternal winter. Reborn as the Prince of Daemons, with allegiance to none, the Prince seeks the remaining power of held by Ursun’s soul.

Grabbing a few Tzeentch units can help players with ranged, but otherwise, I’ve found Khorne’s melee-centric units to be strong across the entirety of the campaign. However, the Daemon Prince’s strength is the ability to experiment with all units across the Chaos spectrum. When claiming settlements, try to strategize which units you want to be able to summon in that province.

Quests

Currently, the Daemon Prince has no default quests assigned at the start of the campaign. Remember, however, that the Daemon Prince automatically declares war on every faction they meet, so keeping strong borders with heavy defense should keep players busy until the first Chaos Rift appears.

Abilities

One of the greatest parts of playing as the Daemon Prince is the Daemonic Glory. By pressing ‘8’, players can see a window that shows how far along they are with each God of Chaos. Progressing to certain milestones unlocks units, and parts to outfit the Daemon Prince himself with. These parts drastically shift the Daemon Prince — they grant new spells for usage, can heavily increase attack power or health, add armor, or a dozen other abilities.

Experimenting with the unlocks available by progressing Daemonic Glory paths is half the fun of the Daemon Prince, and most equipment unlocks are available without professing a Dedication. Players can Dedicate to undedicated, which will upset the four Chaos Gods, but give access to a wide variety of late-game unlocks among all four Chaos Gods.

Unique Units

While the Prince of Daemons doesn’t have units unique to the faction, it is unique in that it can use units from multiple Chaos factions to shore up any weaknesses.