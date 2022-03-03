How to play the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo

Nintendo surprise-released the demo for the much-anticipated Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The full game is expected to release worldwide on March 25 for the Nintendo Switch, but the demo will give players a taste of what’s to come. The demo contains less than an hour of gameplay, highlighting the early parts of the game. Fortunately, downloading the demo is so simple that even Kirby can figure it out.

You first need to head over to the Nintendo eShop, which can be located on the bottom screen on the Nintendo Switch homepage. It’s the orange bag icon. After selecting the eShop, log in to your account. Once in the actual shop menu, search for Kirby and the Forgotten Lands. The icon for the game should pop up, which you then select.

From there you can actually pre-order the full game by selecting “Pre-order game,” but below there is the download demo option. Click it, and the demo should start downloading on the homepage. The demo won’t download if you don’t have enough file space on your Switch. For reference, the demo’s file size is only 1.4 GB.

Once downloaded, you can finally play the game. Once you enter the demo, there are two modes you can play: Solo or Co-Op. Though, it should be noted that the Co-Op option is only for local Co-Op, not online multiplayer.