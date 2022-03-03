Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets new trailer, demo out on eShop

We’re mere weeks away from the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, so it is about time for an overview trailer to drop. Fans are already chomping at the bit to see their hero platforming and fighting their way to save the Waddle Dees from captivity, even if some of the new mechanics are rather unsettling to look at.

The new trailer gives an update on some of the abilities that Kirby will have at their disposal, such as upgrading and customizing the classic copied abilities by finding blueprints hidden in levels. This should allow players a bit more flexibility in how they approach the game. We also got some insight into a few of the levels that Kirby would be visiting, including the inevitable ice level and the abandoned mall that has featured in many of the previews up to this point.

Mouth Mode gets its own feature in the trailer, with new uses for it on display in addition to the Car Mouth and Cone Mouth that we’ve seen before. It seems like Mouth Mode will be key to exploring the world and uncovering hidden locations throughout the game, from lighting up areas with Light-Bulb Mouth, gliding across levels with Arch Mouth, or soaking down enemies with Water-Balloon Mouth. There is no doubt that many of the game’s puzzles and levels will rely heavily on the use of Kirby’s bottomless mouth.

The trailer gives some insight into how Waddle Dee Town will grow and evolve throughout the game as Kirby rescues more of its residents. With shopping, fishing, and mini-games, plus the difficult battles of the Colosseum where boss fights can be taken on, this looks like it will serve as the hub for the story and allow new features to be unlocked as the game progresses. The final feature of the trailer showcases the co-op mode and gameplay, allowing a second player to join in the action as Kirby tries to rescue the Waddle Dees or during certain mini-games.

If you can’t wait until the release date on 25 March to dive into Kirby and the Forgotten Land, then fret not. The demo can be downloaded right now from the Nintendo Switch eShop. The demo lets players try their hand at the first three levels and the first boss fight of the game, including a chance to try out Mouth Mode for themselves.