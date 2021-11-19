What is the release date of Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Kirby is taking his first steps into the 3D platformer genre with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and if everything goes to plan, the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch very soon.

Right now, Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s official release window is set as Spring 2022 as a Switch exclusive. If Nintendo is being strict with the timing of the season, this means that we’ll get the sequel on March 20 at the earliest. The latest would be June 21. There’s no official date yet, but recent events appear to reveal that a release date announcement might be soon.

The ESRB, the age ratings board for North American video games, has confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land has an E10+ label attached to it. This usually means that the game is in a playable state and can be rated by ESRB workers. This leads to the thought that the title is nearly complete.

As an example, Dark Souls II received a T rating on February 9, 2014, and the official launch of the game was on March 11 of the same year. To bring it back to Nintendo, Super Mario Odyssey’s ESRB rating was listed on August 4, 2017, and then the 3D platformer was on store shelves for October 27.

We can’t wait for Kirby’s first 3D outing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.