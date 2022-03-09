How to play the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo

During the March 2022 State of Play showcase, Square Enix revealed that there would be a new trial available for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin available later today.

Players can log into the Playstation Store, search for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in the search bar, select the game in the menu, and select the Download button. Once the trial is downloaded, boot it up and you should be ready to go.

This demo will allow players to experience two new areas that were not present in previous demos: the Western Keep and Pravoka Seagrot. New enemies will also be making an appearance as well as two new weapons to find, plus different playstyles for both of them. Players will also be able to give the multiplayer function a shot, allowing them to play with up to two of their friends as cooperators for a total of three in their party.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18. Early access on consoles will begin March 15, and early access for PC players will be on March 17. Players who want early access can pre-order the Digital Standard or Digital Deluxe editions.