How to play the Tekken series games in timeline order

The recent announcement of Tekken 8 at Sony’s State of Play presentation has fans of the fighting game franchise itching to get back into the ring with favorites like Heihachi and Jin. Bandai Namco’s last entry in the series came out on home platforms 7 years ago, making it a prime time for the next King of Iron Fist Tournament to make its way onto players’ fightsticks and controllers.

With seven main entries and a host of spinoff titles, keeping track of every Tekken title and where to find them all may be a bit hard to remember. Here’s a quick crash course.

Image via Bandai Namco

Players looking to follow the saga of the Mishima and Kazama family won’t have to worry too much about the order of the narrative. The timeline of the series starts with the original Tekken and continues through the seven main games in order of their release. Aside from the occasional flashback, each game follows the next chronologically:

Tekken (1995)

Tekken 2 (1996)

Tekken 3 (1998)

Tekken 4 (2002)

Tekken 5 (2005)

Tekken 6 (2009)

Tekken 7 (2015)

Players looking to follow only the canon entries in the franchise can ignore spinoff titles like the Tekken Tag Tournament games for story reasons, though on a gameplay level, both Tag Tournament entries stand up as some of the best in the series.

Each game follows a different era in the neverending conflict between the Mishimas, along with the King of Iron Fist fighting competition surrounding the drama. The first two games focus squarely on original protagonist Kazuya Mishima and his bitter rivalry with his father Heihachi Mishima, while later entries place Jin Kazama, Kazuya’s son, in the leading role. Over the course of the franchise, other members of the family tree like Asuka, Jinpachi and Lars come into play, but most of the narrative follows the core three as they wrestle for control of the Mishima Zaibatsu and trade blows with each other.

It currently isn’t possible to play every Tekken game on modern platforms like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, though they become easier to find as each release comes closer to the present. Tekken 1, 3, Tag Tournament, 4, and 5 currently are only playable officially through the home releases of each game on the PS One and PS2, along with ports of the arcade versions of the first three games included in the PS2 version of Tekken 5.

However, the most notable exception to this is Tekken 2. The series’ sophomore entry is included as an on-demand game in the PlayStation Plus Premium tier library, making it playable on PS4 and PS5 with up-rendering for present-day TVs.

Tekken 6 and Tag Tournament 2, the series’ releases from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, are playable on the Xbox One and Series X/S through the Xbox backward compatibility program. Tekken 7, originally released on the PS4 and Xbox One, works on both the PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles as well. Fans looking for the easiest jumping point for the series will want to look at these three games, particularly 7 for representing the series with the latest technology and some of the best gameplay offered in the Tekken games thus far.