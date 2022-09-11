How to play Tower Control in Splatoon 3 Anarchy Battles

Splatoon 3’s Anarchy Battles are modes that let you switch the game up from the usual Turf War match. Instead of simply covering the most ground in your team’s color of ink, you will work together to complete an objective depending on what game mode is in rotation for that time. Here is how to play one of those competitive modes, Tower Control.

How does Tower Control work in Splatoon 3?

At the beginning of the match, there will be a raised platform with a small tower on top of it. When a certain team stands on top of it, it will move towards the enemy team’s side of the map. You want to direct the tower all the way to the end to end the match immediately, or at least further towards the enemy spawn than they get to yours to win.

There are checkpoints that appear at certain points in the map that will cause the tower to stop momentarily, so it is not a straight shot to a win. If you bring it back through that checkpoint, it will not stop. If two members of opposite teams are on the tower, it will be contested and not move until one of them is splatted or jump off of the tower.

If time runs out and the team that has moved the tower the least distance has control, the game will be in overtime. The match will end when they reach the point farther than the other team or if the team in the lead takes back control.

Tips and tricks for Tower Control in Splatoon 3

The easiest way to move your tower along is without enemy interference. With that in mind, work with your teammates to gang up on opposing team members who are out of position. If they are ganged up together, use a special to try and splat them away. When they are trying to return to a fight, hit them hard to send them back to spawn.

When you are splatted, you can quickly get right back into the fight by using a Super Jump. While waiting to respawn, press X to bring up the map. Choose a player that is near or on the tower with the d-pad and press A to jump to them. This will let your team keep up a constant barrage on the tower.

Even if the tower is not near there, try to cover the tower’s path in your team’s ink so you can quickly swim through those areas and slow the opposing team.

Standing on the tower more often than not will give you a height advantage and make it harder for lower enemies to hit you. Take advantage of that.