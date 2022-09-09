Splatoon 3 has more movement options than ever before with the inclusion of the new Squid Roll and Squid Surge moves. That being said, basic running and swimming are how most people will get across the battlefield. That being said, those methods don’t get you to where you want to go instantly. Running is particularly slow, and swimming is exclusive to areas covered in your team’s colored ink. Luckily, you can make use of the Super Jump and get to a teammate on the other side of the map in a few seconds. Here is how to Super Jump in Splatoon 3.

How do you Super Jump in Splatoon 3?

Super Jumps are really easy to pull off and can be done anywhere on the map during a match. However, it will leave you open to attack from an enemy for a few seconds. First, press X, and you will pull up an overhead map. Dotted around the map are the locations of your teammates and the spawn area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using your d-pad, choose which of these locations you want to jump to. If you press X again, you will cancel the Super Jump process and get out of the menu. Pressing A will have you go into Swim Form and charge up your jump. Your character will automatically leap into the air and land at your selected location when ready. If you choose a teammate to jump to, you will land where you selected at that moment, so if they have been splatted or moved, you will not land at their new location.

Super Jumps are really good for getting back into the thick of the fight when you respawn after being splatted by the enemy team. Because of how you are motionless for a few seconds when you do it, we really do not recommend trying to do this in the middle of the battlefield. Reserve it for getting to teammates when they are in trouble.