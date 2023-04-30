Welcome Home ARG Puppet Game is an alternate reality game that involves solving puzzles and interacting with puppets. The game has a storyline that unfolds as players progress through the game by solving puzzles and completing challenges. Since the game doesn’t really guide players on how to proceed properly, it has left many scratching their heads. Hence we’ve put together a guide explaining how To Play Welcome Home ARG Puppet Game.

Getting started with Welcome Home ARG Puppet Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you go to the game’s home page, you’ll see a colorful page with a “Website Updates!” notification and different characters. Although nothing seems unusual at first glance, the whole page has an eerie vibe. Here your main objective is to find and utilize different clues to proceed further. Here are some general tips that will help you play the game.

Inspect the homepage, followed by all the other pages carefully. There are clues all over the place which can be hard to spot at first glance.

Read the text written properly. Often, the text will be unusual, which basically gives you a hint of the secret.

Click and use the exposure on images. They can be a facade for a secret.

Open the game on your phone, as some clues only surface when you are on the phone.

If you are still confused or struggling to decipher clues, you can search for answers and theories on different social media platforms, mainly Reddit. However, beware that this might spoil your journey in-game, as you’ll know the clues beforehand.