Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spinoff of the Borderlands franchise. Similar to those games, Wonderlands can be far more enjoyable with friends, and you can bring yours with you in your Wonderlands adventure. Here’s what you need to know about how to play with friends in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Before jumping into a game, you’ll want to join your group at the start of the screen. On the upper-right portion of your screen, you’ll see your profile name and the character you’ll be using for that session. Next, you’ll want to click on the Edit Group icon, hit the Y button on an Xbox controller, or the Triangle button on your PlayStation. You’ll then jump into your friend’s list to see who is online.

You can invite players from your Friend’s List, matchmake with other players close to your level through the Matchmaking network, or invite others through SHiFT. The SHiFT program enables cross-play, which you have to turn on before starting Wonderlands. If you want to play with others across different platforms, make sure you have SHiFT on, or you can only join up with those playing on the same platform.

After you send a player the invitation from your Friend’s List, Matchmaking, or SHiFt, you’ll have to wait for them to join you before jumping into the game.