How to play Zombs Royale

Zombs Royale functions in standard battle royale fare — drop into the map from a plane, search for weapons and equipment, and fight to be the last man standing as the radius of the safe zone gradually shrinks. There’s just two conditions upon which Zombs Royale differs: it’s a two-dimensional, top-down shooter, and it operates within the player’s browser.

This change in perspective explores relatively uncharted territory within a genre that has sought comfort in the eyes and over the shoulders of its characters. Seasoned veterans to its first-person and third-person contemporaries will likely struggle to play around the limitations of the forced perspective to their advantage.

Starting out: Where we’re dropping

Players should favor landing in heavily developed areas with multiple buildings, as many of the weapon and equipment-bearing crates and chests lie behind closed doors. In the initial scramble to beat their opponents to a weapon, or to avoid the ones who arm themselves first, buildings and furniture often provide the most optimal cover in a pinch.

When entering a building, players would be wise to close the door behind them, as shutting themselves inside can hide them beneath the building’s roof. This essentially renders them off of the screens of outdoor opponents, buying players time to sort through their inventories and properly equip themselves.

Occasionally, a circular icon may appear both on the map and on the ground in an open area. These are airdrops, which, after a 15-second delay, spawn a chest that will drop the highest-tier weapons and an array of survival supplies. Be careful, however, as players tend to camp the area around an airdrop, picking off anyone who gets too greedy too early.

Weaponry: All types of toys

Zombs Royale’s weapons take several shapes — pistols, submachine guns, shotguns, assault rifles, snipers, and an array of unique weapons that cover more varied utility.

These weapons exist in varying levels of quality. Weapon quality scales upward on a color-coded scale from common to mythic, with higher-tiered weapons out-performing lower-tiered ones in terms of damage output.

Common — White

Uncommon — Green

Rare — Blue

Epic — Purple

Legendary — Gold

Mythic — Red

Multiple models exist within a certain weapon type, such that there can be several different types of assault rifle. The player isn’t limited in terms of how much of one weapon type they’re allowed to bring along with them, meaning that jack-of-all-trades players can stock up on as many rifles as they can carry. Note that, with weapon qualities equal between them, models of a certain weapon type will vary slightly from one another in terms of damage, spread, range, and, most notably, fire mode and rate of fire.

Gunplay: Staying alive

Screenshot by Gamepur

The limited range of the top-down perspective makes it difficult to gauge the proximity of nearby threats. As such, players should always try to play around the map’s scattered cover — be it trees, rocks, buildings, bushes, or any other props — ducking out of the line of fire as necessary.

Keep in mind that non-building props can break if damaged enough, so most cover should only be sparingly relied upon as temporary life-savers. Most exchanges will devolve into strafing battles as available cover begins to dissipate.

Zombs Royale’s simplistic art style and minimal character animations can make it difficult to predict where a player will be moving. This can be used to the player’s advantage, allowing them to scatter their inputs and juke around incoming fire in frantic ways.

