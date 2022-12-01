How to pre-order Like a Dragon: Ishin! – editions, bonuses, and more

Of the three currently known Yakuza/Like a Dragon projects, Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be the first to launch in just a couple months in February. Its release is a big deal for fans of the series as it’s an updated remake of a PlayStation 3 game that never left Japan, meaning this will be many Westerners’ first experience with it.

Sega and RGG Studio have already shared a few trailers detailing its combat, setting, and characters, but they’ve now shared some new pre-order details. So, here’s a rundown of how you can pre-order the game and what additional bonuses you’ll receive.

Where to pre-order Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Pre-ordering the game is simple enough since the game’s official website also has direct links to each platform’s storefront. As a reminder, it launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Windows and Steam.

Just click on the tab for your platform of choice and you’ll be taken to the appropriate pre-order listing, although this is, of course, only for digital versions of the game. If you wish to pre-order a physical copy, you can do so via a local retailer.

How many editions are there?

There are only two editions for Like a Dragon: Ishin! The first is the standard edition that just includes the base game and costs $59.99. Pre-ordering it digitally, however, provides an additional three weapons. Two of them are swords, while the third is a cannon.

The second is the Digital Deluxe Edition which, as the name implies, is only available digitally. It costs $69.99 but comes with additional resources to help give you a head start, as well as a Dragon of Dojima skin. Presumably, this will let you dress player character Sakamoto Ryoma as Kazuma Kiryu, the original main protagonist of the mainline Yakuza/Like a Dragon games. Pre-orders also include the aforementioned three extra weapons.

Any digital pre-order also comes with early access, letting you play the game from February 14, four days before its official launch date. At the time of writing, it seems only digital pre-orders yield any extra bonuses, meaning physical pre-orders don’t come with any extra content.