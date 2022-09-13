When is the release date for Like a Dragon: Ishin? Answered

The Yakuza series has quickly risen in popularity in the U.S. in recent years. While Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios is best known for its criminal empire action-adventure games, there is more to them. The Yakuza series growth has led the way for a historical reenactment title previously exclusive to Japan can now be remade and come to the West. Here is the release date for Like a Dragon: Ishin.

What is the release date of Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Like a Dragon: Ishin is set to release sometime in February 2023. We do not have an exact release date as of this writing, but the fact that we have a month makes us feel a lot better about it releasing around that time. Of course, the game is still viable to be delayed before that, but if that happens, we imagine the furthest it would be pushed out is into March.

Like a Dragon: Ishin brings back favorite Yakuza characters like Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima, and more to play the roles of other characters in this 1867 fictional Kyo, Japan setpiece. Kiryu, playing the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, goes on a revenge escapade that throws Japan into a reformation that brings the samurai era to an end.

The game features four combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Brawler, and Wild Dancer, which is kind of a combination of sword and gunplay combined. Of course, as is customary for the development studio, additional actions can be done, like summoning a tiger to feast on your enemies, blowing away the competition with a cannon, and choking out your enemies with plums. Also, expect fun and off-the-wall mini-games to appear.

We will update this guide when a firm release date for Like a Dragon: Ishin has been set.