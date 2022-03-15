How to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Pre-order bonuses, versions, and more

With a concrete release date announced for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, it’s time to start considering a purchase. While Monster Hunter Rise is playable on both PC and Nintendo Switch, the Switch offers a little more choice with an exclusive edition of the Sunbreak expansion.

Our guide below details each version of the expansion, along with any contents that are included. We also outline the available bundles for any newcomers that might be interested in jumping in.

Standard Edition and pre-order bonuses

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Standard Edition is available on both PC and Nintendo Switch. As expected, it is just the expansion with no additional goodies on either platform. However, all versions and editions receive the following content as pre-order bonuses:

Palamute Layered Armor Set: Loyal Dog Costume

Palico Layered Armor Set: Striped Cat Costume

These are purely cosmetic, therfore they do not alter any in-game stats. The expansion can be pre-ordered through either Steam or the Nintendo eShop. The pre-order bonuses apply until August 17 at 11 AM ET on Switch and August 18 at 12 AM ET on PC.

Deluxe Edition

Screenshot via Monster Hunter YouTube

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition includes the following content on both PC and Nintendo Switch:

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Dragonsbane

Palamute Layered Armor Set: C Hound

Palico Layered Armor Set: F Devout

Gesture Set (Four Gestures): Take Aim

Post Set (Three Poses): Fight Pose Set

Hunter Makeup: Elegant Eye

Hunter Hairstyle: Fluffy Curls

The Deluxe Edition’s content kit can be purchased separately beginning June 30. All layered armor is cosmetic only.

Collector’s Edition

Unlike the previous editions, the Collector’s Edition is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. It includes the content from the Deluxe Edition, along with the following physical goodies:

Malzeno Amiibo

Monster Icon Sticker Pack

Elgado Mark Enamel Pin

Steelbook Case

As of the time of this writing, retailers have yet to be announced. This guide will be updated as retailers are announced.

Bundles

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also part of a few bundles for those that don’t own Monster Hunter Rise yet. Both the Nintendo Switch and PC versions offer two different bundles, which are digital only.

The basic bundle includes the base game along with the Sunbreak expansion. This is called the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set. The other bundle, the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Double Deluxe Edition, offers the Deluxe Editions of both the base game and its expansion, making it the most comprehensive package for players that have yet to jump in.