How to pre-order Rune Factory 5 – Preorder bonus content, editions, and more

Rune Factory 5 is just around the corner and will provide Switch gamers with an entertaining farming and RPG experience. If you decide to preorder the game, you’ll gain a bunch of downloadable extras, and there are some special editions you should keep an eye on too.

DLC for those who preorder

If you decide to get Rune Factory 5 before its release, you’ll gain The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack at launch. This includes swimsuit costumes for the playable characters that are “inspired by Forte and Kiel from Rune Factory 4” and nine care package items, including Orange Juice, Cooking Bread, Tomato Seed, and a Healing Potion. This DLC pack will then become available for everyone on April 26, just more than a month after the game’s initial release.

Digital Deluxe Edition

If you’re enticed to get the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll also gain a Rune Factory 4 Marriage Candidates Outfit Set, which includes cosmetic DLC for:

Vishnal

Clorica

Arthur

Forte

Kiel

Margaret

Doug

Xiao Pai

Dylas

Amber

Leon

Dolce

Pico

In addition, this set of marriage-themed costumes is included in the physical Earthmate Edition that is sold by XSEED exclusively in its online store. As far as we know, these DLC outfits will be exclusive to either the Earthmate Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition.

So what does the Earthmate Edition include?

It gets even more complicated with the Earthmate Edition. Not available in retail stores, this package includes:

The game

Custom artwork by Minako Iwasaki on the outer box

A Steelbook case for the game

A large 5.8 x 8.2″ inch softcover artbook that contains over 70 pages with character illustrations, concept art, and other illustrative goodies.

The Melodies of Norad soundtrack CD, which contains 15 songs throughout the Rune Factory franchise.

The contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition

If you’d like, you can add a Wooly head keychain, based on one of the cute characters in the game, for another $5 to your order. Once again, the Earthmate Edition is only available in XSEED Games’ online store.

Additional content for those who played Rune Factory 4 Special

To reward players who played the prior game on the Nintendo Switch, XSEED Games will be giving players Lest and Frey’s outfits as cosmetic DLC for Rune Factory 5 for those who have RF4S save data. You might be happy to know that Doug and Margaret will also decide to move to your town in Rune Factory 5, but they won’t be marriage candidates in this installment.