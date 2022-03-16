How to pre-order Sniper Elite 5 – Pre-order bonuses, versions, and more

Now that there is a Sniper Elite 5 release date, pre-orders for the latest in Rebellion’s Nazi-sniping stealth series are open. With the game available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms there is a choice to make.

Below, this guide details each version of Sniper Elite 5, along with what’s included in every edition of the game, as well as any pre-order bonuses that are available.

Standard Edition and pre-order bonuses

The Standard Edition of Sniper Elite 5 is available on PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, and PC (on Epic Games Store, Steam, and the Windows Store). On consoles and PC, every player will receive the “Target Furher: Wolf Mountain Mission.” Only the Standard Edition is available on Game Pass.

Pre-order Sniper Elite 5 Standard Edition on PC will receive a free copy of the Sniper Elite: Resistance digital graphic novel. This can be purchased separately if you’re playing on console from the official Rebellion store.

Deluxe Edition

The Sniper Elite Deluxe Edition comes with the following bonuses:

P.1938 Surpressed Pistol

Season Pass

Sniper Elite: Resistance digital graphic novel (PC only)

Target Furher: Wolf Mountain Mission

The Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass contains the following:

Six weapon packs

Two Campaign Missions

Two weapon skin packs

Two character packs

Rebellion Shop Exclusive Bundles

Image via Rebellion

Both the Cadet Bundle and Marksman Bundle are exclusive to the Rebellion store and are available on PC only, with physical bonus items added on top of what’s in the Deluxe Edition of Sniper Elite 5.

The Sniper Elite 5 Cadet Bundle includes the following:

Exclusive T-Shirt

Logo sticker

P.1938 Suppressed Pistol

Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite: Resistance digital graphic novel

Target Furher: Wolf Mountain Mission

The Marksman Bundle is as follows: