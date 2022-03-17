How to pre-register for Echoes of Mana

Echoes of Mana is a mobile game set within the world of the Mana series of games. It’s a 2D action RPG that tells an original story with new and returning characters from previous Mana games. While a release date has yet to be set, Square Enix opened up pre-registration for players looking to check out the game ahead of its release.

How to sign up for pre-registration

To get a chance to play Echoes of Mana early, you will have to sign up ahead of time. The game is releasing for both Apple and Android devices and you can sign up through either app store. You can also join the official newsletter to get updates and alerts for the game as well.

For Apple users, head to the game’s main page in the Apple App Store. Find the text that reads Pre-register and you’ll be alerted with a notification letting you know when the game will be available for your device. For those with Android devices, the process is nearly identical. Find the green text that reads Pre-register and select it.

For both devices, you will want to make sure you are signed in to an account beforehand. You can also get started by heading to the official website.

Echoes of Mana is a standalone title that includes more than a dozen characters to choose from. You can go in alone and play single-player and team up with friends. This allows you to participate with up to three other players in co-op battles so you can take on bosses and enemies. You’ll also be able to build your own custom party with familiar characters and new faces to the Mana franchise.