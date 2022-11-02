How to preorder the PlayStation VR2 – release date, bundles, and price

With the rise of virtual reality on the market, we shouldn’t be surprised that Sony got a piece of the pie. The PlayStation VR2’s release is getting closer and closer and fans will soon be able to preorder the new piece of tech by following a few steps. We have listed below how to preorder the PlayStation VR2 when it will be released, and the various prices for the headset, controllers, and headphones.

PlayStation VR2 release date, bundles, and prices

The PlayStation VR2 will be officially released on February 22, 2023. The VR2 by itself (the headset, Sense controllers, and headphones) will cost $549.99 (€599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980).

Players can also get the Call of the Mountain bundle which costs $50 more and will include a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain. PS fans can also get the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station for $49.99 (€49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480).

Preorder the PlayStation VR2

Fans can only preorder the PlayStation VR2 if they get an invitation from Sony. To register to get an invitation, you will have to:

Sign up or sign into your PS account on PlayStation Direct. Click the Register button on the PS VR2 page.

Once you’ve done this, you will have to hope that you will get an email notifying you that you’ve been chosen to preorder the PS VR2. Only after players have received this email, they will be able to preorder the PS VR2 headset on November 15.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launch hit a PlayStation milestone, while Phil Spencer reiterates multiplatform commitment

Games for the PlayStation VR2

Sony has already announced a lot of games that users will be able to enjoy on launch and after, such as: