How to prevent Random Encounters in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Random Encounters are great for a while. They help you level up so you can increase your skills and they get you loot. Of course, after a while, anything gets old, including Random Encounters. Much like a game of Pokémon, you will sometimes just want to get away from random enemies coming after you so you can just peacefully explore the lands of the overworld. This guide covers how you can prevent and avoid Random Encounters in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While roaming the overworld in Wonderlands, enemies can and will appear in the tall grass. You might think you can just avoid the tall grass, but that isn’t always the case. There are plenty of objectives around the overworld map that make you go into the tall grass, increasing your chances of needing to go through an encounter that you would rather just ignore.

If you happen to need to go through some tall grass, you can avoid Random Encounters by simply running away. Running away is an effective way to dodge the enemy that appeared on the map and is currently chasing you down. While it can be effective, running away isn’t always an option. Sometimes you are backed into a corner and have nowhere to go. When this happens, it is time to pull out the melee attacks. Hit the melee button on your controller or keyboard to smack an enemy on the overworld map and earn yourself an achievement as well.