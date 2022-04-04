Studs are your primary form of currency in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find them all over the game, adding to your overall total. You’ll use studs to unlock characters, ships, micro ships, and your upgrades, requiring Kyber Bricks. Gaining enough studs for some more expensive characters can be challenging, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to quickly earn studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Some of the best ways to acquire studs are by playing through the larger missions available in the various Episodes. For example, in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the A Bigger Fish and Now This is Podracing missions feature an on-the-rails experience. In each mission, you’ll be trying to shoot at specific targets throughout it, with each solid hit landing you a small number of studs. These studs stack up quickly, and you can walk around with 50,000 to 80,000 studs at the end of each mission. The Episodes in The Skywalker Saga have one or two of these missions, and repeating them has been the best way to get studs quickly.

You also want to make sure that when you find Datacards, you unlock the stud bonuses available. The first stud bonus you can receive is increasing the number of studs you earn to twice as much, but it costs 1,000,000 studs and a Datacard to unlock. The Datacard is not too difficult to find, but having enough funds might be troublesome. We recommend completing the larger missions in The Skywalker Saga to earn enough to purchase this bonus, making it easy to afford nearly anything in the game.