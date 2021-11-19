How to check friendship level in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Friendship level is a pretty important feature in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can improve your friendship level with your Pokémon and it will help them to perform better in battle, which is good news.

If you are looking to figure out what the friendship level of your Pokémon actually is, then this guide will show you how. First, you will need to get a Pokétch app. Once you have that, you will need to speak with the Aroma Lady in Eterna City who will give you the Friendship Checker for the Pokétch. Bring up the app and you will be able to see all the Pokémon in the party. Click and hold on one of them and you will see hearts indicating their friendship level.

One heart means a normal friendship level, and two hearts means a high friendship level. If you want help to improve the friendship level, then you can use an item called the Soothe Bell to do it. If you like, you could also visit Aroma Lady, Dr. Footstep on Route 213, or Beauty in Hearthome City to check the friendship level of your Pokémon for you.

How to get the Pokétch

Getting the Pokétch involves some work and is a multistep process. It is certainly worth it in the long run.

Go to Trainers School at Jubilife City. You can find it beside the Pokemon Center. Speak with your rival there, then give them the parcel your mother gave you. This will get you the Town Map.

Go to the center of the city and you will find the owner of the Pokétch company. He will ask you to bring him three coupons. You will need to speak to some clowns that can be found in the city and answer question for them.

When you havel all three of the coupons go back to the Pokétch owner and give them to him.

All Clown locations and questions

Now, it is time to track down all the clowns in Jubilife City.