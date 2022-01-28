Your rank with the Galaxy Expedition team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is important to progress through the game and gain access to additional locations in the Hisui region. The more you prove yourself through the Galaxy Expedition team, the more progress you’ll make through your Pokémon journey. However, progressing through these ranks can be difficult. Here’s what you need to know about how to raise your rank in the Galaxy Expedition team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The process all boils down to the number of research points you have in your Pokédex. The more you work through the Research Tasks for every Pokémon and level up these entries, the further along you’ll work through the ranks of the Galaxy Expedition team.

You can review every research task for a Pokémon by reviewing their Pokédex entry. Click on your Pokédex using up on the D-pad, and then read what you need to work on next for a Pokémon. For example, you need to defeat 15 Bidoof or capture seven heavy specimens in the wild. Each time you complete one of these tasks, your research level with Pokémon increases, and you can take your results back to the Professor, who will pay for your progress.

If you’re struggling to increase your Galaxy Expedition rank, try to capture new Pokémon in the wild and work on their entries.