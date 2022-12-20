In Pokémon Masters, your goal is to try to build the strongest team of Pokémon trainers, and their signature Pokémon. The game has famous trainers from the long history of Pokémon, and it’ up to you to gather them all together to create the strongest team. You then need to take on the challenge of the Pokémon Masters League.

How to get more trainers in Pokémon Masters

To recruit trainers in Pokémon Masters, you need to defeat them in a 3v3 battle. These play out throughout the game’s story, and upon defeating a trainer, they offer to join your party. This method is not the case for all Trainers, but it is how you get most of them to join you.

There are other ways to recruit trainers, and that is through scout missions. Scout Missions are special missions that you need gems to access. At the end of the mission, you have a chance of receiving a sync pair. Sync pairs are a Trainer, and their signature Pokémon.

Gems are the premium currency in Pokémon Masters. The various costs of bundles of gems are listed below.

100 Gems: £0.99 / $0.99

400 Gems: £3.99 / $3.99

1500 Gems: £12.99 / $12.99

3400 Gems: £28.99 / $29.99

5200 Gems: £43.99 / $44.99

9800 Gems: £74.99 / $79.99

One Time Special 1500 Gems: £9.99 / $9.99

One Time Special 3400 Gems: £21.99 / $22.99

One Time Special 5200 Gems: £33.99 / $34.99

Monthly Special 3400 Gems: £22.99 / $23.99

If you don’t want to spend money to recruit trainers in Pokémon Masters, there are other ways to earn the game’s precious gems. Players can earn gems by completing daily missions, story quests, and character stories. Limited time events also give gems for players to use for recruitment. Just like most gacha games, grinding in game can earn you the gems that you need to go for Scout Missions to pull for your favorite trainers in the Pokémon universe.

For now, that is everything we know about how to recruit Trainers in Pokémon Masters. We are keeping this guide updated as we learn more. For more Pokémon content, check out our Where to find Hydreigon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet guide!